Driver badly injured in Pasadena collision
PASADENA >> A driver suffered a broken vertebrae after he collided with another car and a traffic signal box Thursday morning, authorities said. Lt. John McClure of the sheriff's Temple station said a car hit another car on Colorado Boulevard and Rosemead Boulevard then travelled to Madre Street where it collided with a traffic signal box.
