Cassini Looks on as Solstice Arrives ...

Cassini Looks on as Solstice Arrives at Saturn

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Space Ref

NASA's Cassini spacecraft still has a few months to go before it completes its mission in September, but the veteran Saturn explorer reaches a new milestone today. Saturn's solstice -- that is, the longest day of summer in the northern hemisphere and the shortest day of winter in the southern hemisphere -- arrives today for the planet and its moons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Justice For All 21,042
Venice Beach is the best beach in California 3 hr actorvet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr NextPharts 33,092
Slop your Hogs real good God!!! 3 hr doG mnaDed lyHo i... 1
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) 5 hr powerball win 201... 112
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 9 hr Texashomie 44
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC