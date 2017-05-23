AARFA Float 2018

Los Angeles, May 24, 2017 – The American Armenian Rose Float Association has released the design for the next Armenian rose float, which will take part in the 129th Pasadena Tournament of Roses, on January 1, 2018. This will be the Armenian rose float's fourth consecutive participation in the world-renowned tournament.

