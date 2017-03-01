You can vote early this weekend in LA County at these 7 locations
Voters looking to cast their ballots before Tuesday's election have seven locations to choose from this weekend in Los Angeles County. Early voting got underway last month - 29 days before the election - at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's headquarters in Norwalk, according to the Registrar-Recorder's website .
