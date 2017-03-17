World's worst date? California man accused of dining and dashing multiple times

Police are on the lookout for a serial dater after several ladies in Los Angeles claim they met a man who not only wasted their time, but used them as a foil in his plot to eat for free, reports KCAL 9. One female victim, who did not want to be identified, alleges she met the man who called himself "Paul Gonzales" online. Another says the man called himself "Dave Gonzales."

