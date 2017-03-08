Warm weather to continue to heat up LA County
LOS ANGELES >> Less than 10 days from the start of spring, the Southland is again basking in unusually warm weather, and even higher temperatures are in the forecast, with highs in the 90s expected in the coming days. The heat is the result of a strong ridge of upper-level high pressure that has been parked over the region for several days, pushing down the air and, in this way, causing it to warm up.
