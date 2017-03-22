Vermont has a problem with lawsuits
A lawsuit filed recently against the Vermont civil courts highlights a problem that's been going on for years, one that's led to civil court cases going unreported in the media for long periods of time, or not reported at all. Courthouse News Service, based in Pasadena, Calif., is a news company that publishes a website focused on civil court-related news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scam hits Calvary Chapel Chino Hills hard (Jan '10)
|34 min
|Mom2
|326
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Sport phartz
|32,812
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|21 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|3,236
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Tue
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Bob Masters
|392
|Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Dog
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC