Tyler Perry's father's home destroyed...

Tyler Perry's father's home destroyed in fire

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRAV-FM Tulsa

In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Tyler Perry participates in a panel for "The Passion" at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. , crews began fighting the fire at Emmitt Perry's Greensburg home about 8 p.m. after he "heard something popping in the attic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 46 min GetPhartzz 32,781
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,898
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) 2 hr Regolith Based Li... 98
Reward them some more God!!! 8 hr doG mnaDed lyHo r... 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 21 hr tellinitlileitis 201
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC