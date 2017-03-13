Titan's 'magic islands' may actually be fizzy nitrogen bubbles
Saturn's largest moon is known for its methane/ethane lakes. But sometimes, certain 'magic islands' in these bodies of liquid will appear and disappear on Titan's surface, leading scientists to think they might not really be islands after all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|46 min
|Chosen Traveler
|32,800
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|2 hr
|James
|1
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Ned Wasserman
|17
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|3 hr
|spud
|5
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|3 hr
|Jenny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC