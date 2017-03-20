Tickets on sale today for Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival
Tickets for Pasadena's new music festival Arroyo Seco Weekend go on sale at 11 a.m. today on the festival's website . The two day festival from promoter Goldenvoice, the organizers for Coachella takes place June 24 and June 25 at the Brookside Golf Course, the idyllic 18-hole greens next door to the Rose Bowl Stadium.
