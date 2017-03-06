This '68 Dodge Charger Is The Ultimat...

This '68 Dodge Charger Is The Ultimate Pro Street Reboot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

For Dodge stylist Richard Sias, the 1968 Charger proved to be an amazing contribution to automotive history. A Michigan native who studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, Sias was a young man on a mission when he was given the directive to put body lines to the 1968 rendering of the car by his bosses at Chrysler's design studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 18 min cowboy 127
way to go montebello 2 hr montebello dork 1
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 6 hr Well Well 3
district 2 not reporting 9 hr suzukisamurai 1
gudbye to costco Mon montebello dork 19
California Seccession Movement Mon actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles Mon USA-1 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC