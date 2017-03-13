The Shakespeare Club Puts on Pajama G...

The Shakespeare Club Puts on Pajama Game Next Weekend

For over 60 years, the Shakespeare Club of Pasadena has presented full scale Broadway Musicals and donated the proceeds to many local charities. In keeping with their Mission Statement of "providing cultural enrichment and philanthropic support to the community", The Shakespeare Club of Pasadena will be presenting their 70th benefit performance, another Broadway Musical favorite, The Pajama Game on March 24, 25 and 26, 2017.

