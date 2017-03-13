The Shakespeare Club Puts on Pajama Game Next Weekend
For over 60 years, the Shakespeare Club of Pasadena has presented full scale Broadway Musicals and donated the proceeds to many local charities. In keeping with their Mission Statement of "providing cultural enrichment and philanthropic support to the community", The Shakespeare Club of Pasadena will be presenting their 70th benefit performance, another Broadway Musical favorite, The Pajama Game on March 24, 25 and 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|Viking Power
|20,919
|Controversial Opinions Casting Call
|1 hr
|cccasting
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying
|2 hr
|Sarah
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|FirstPharts
|32,786
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Ace Kings
|203
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|Mar 11
|girls gone wild porn
|40
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC