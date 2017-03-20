The mystery of the massive dust storms on Mars deepens

NASA recently revealed a stunning animation showing massive dust storms the size of America engulfing huge swathes of northern Mars. The strange storms with structures are called 'textured dust storms' and they result from strong winds or other meteorological effects that lift dust into the Martian atmosphere giving a pebble or 'bubble' shape, researchers say pebbled textures, characterised by a granular or crinkled appearance suggestive of strong turbulence and puffy textures with a bubbling appearance plume-like textures composed of multiple parallel elongated features suggestive of dust being uplifted and carried downstream by strong winds.

