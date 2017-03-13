The 400-year-old Oak tree Caltech was built around is now dead, but there is much to learn from it
This Engelmann Oak tree on the Caltech campus is estimated to be more than 400 years old and has been standing here before the land was discovered and claimed by Spain. In 1863 this portion of the San Gabriel Valley known as the Rancho San Pasqual was granted to the owner by Abraham Lincoln.
