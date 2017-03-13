SWAT team engages woman in standoff o...

SWAT team engages woman in standoff outside Pasadena Police Department

PASADENA >> A SWAT team is currently engaged in a standoff with a despondent, possibly armed woman who showed up at the Pasadena Police Department Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The incident began shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the police station, 207 Garfield Ave. , Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

