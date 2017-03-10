Suzy Nakamura to be Featured in Readi...

Suzy Nakamura to be Featured in Reading of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at The Pasadena Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Pasadena Playhouse continues it FOUR BY TENN: A Tennessee Williams READING SERIES in celebration of Tennessee Williams with CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF. Performed in association with East West Players and directed by Snehal Desai, the reading will feature Suzy Nakamura of ABC's DR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 38 min Paco 132
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr BigPharts 32,777
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 4 hr Ssk 199
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon 9 hr Fundie Fatwass De... 2
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 28 BeenThereLostEver... 39
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb 25 Escaped 304
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC