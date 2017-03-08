Street vendor robbed while using restroom at Victory Park in Pasadena
PASADENA >> Three men attacked and robbed a push-cart vendor inside a restroom at Victory Park in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The crime unfolded just after 4 p.m. when the vendor, a 44-year-old Arcadia man, stopped to use the restroom at the west side of the park, 2575 Paloma Street , Pasadena police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Mr big dick
|198
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|hood roll
|821
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|5 hr
|Joey
|8
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|130
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Sure Phart
|32,770
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC