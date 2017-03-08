Street vendor robbed while using restroom at Victory Park in Pasadena

PASADENA >> Three men attacked and robbed a push-cart vendor inside a restroom at Victory Park in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The crime unfolded just after 4 p.m. when the vendor, a 44-year-old Arcadia man, stopped to use the restroom at the west side of the park, 2575 Paloma Street , Pasadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.