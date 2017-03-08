Stargate's Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Storleer Eriksen of Stargate perform at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 20, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif. Stargate's "Waterfall," with Pink and Sia , released March 10, may be the Norwegian duo's first time being billed on any song, but audiences around the globe have been dancing to their Billboard Hot 100 smash hits for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.