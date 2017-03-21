Soroptimists Host 'For the Love of Women' Luncheon
The Altadena-Pasadena branch of Soroptimist International recently held its third annual Making A Difference benefit luncheon at Brookside Country Club-a sold-out event with over 300 attendees. The passionate speakers who made presentations that day exemplified the event theme, "For the Love of Women."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|1 hr
|pot pie
|3,235
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Bob Masters
|392
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|This phartss
|32,809
|Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Dog
|34
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|Mon
|spud
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC