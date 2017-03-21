Soroptimists Host 'For the Love of Wo...

Soroptimists Host 'For the Love of Women' Luncheon

The Altadena-Pasadena branch of Soroptimist International recently held its third annual Making A Difference benefit luncheon at Brookside Country Club-a sold-out event with over 300 attendees. The passionate speakers who made presentations that day exemplified the event theme, "For the Love of Women."

