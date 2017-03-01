San Gabriel Valley Tribune March 3, 2017 Friday Shmavon Shmavonyan art on exhibit one weekend A.G.B.U. Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center are proud to host an exhibition of Armenian artist Shmavon Shmavonyan on March 10 at 2495 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena. "An Extraordinary Art Exhibition" will feature Shmavonyan's latest oil paintings, as well as familiar work that has been exhibited around the world.

