Shmavon Shmavonyan art on exhibit one weekend
San Gabriel Valley Tribune March 3, 2017 Friday Shmavon Shmavonyan art on exhibit one weekend A.G.B.U. Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center are proud to host an exhibition of Armenian artist Shmavon Shmavonyan on March 10 at 2495 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena. "An Extraordinary Art Exhibition" will feature Shmavonyan's latest oil paintings, as well as familiar work that has been exhibited around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|35 min
|U TURN
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|196
|Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass
|6 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|4
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|20
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|RichMont Sued
|52
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|8 hr
|USA-1
|4
|gudbye to costco
|9 hr
|Truth squad
|18
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC