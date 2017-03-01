School Security Officer Doubles as Mu...

School Security Officer Doubles as Music Teacher

A school worker at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Pasadena has served as both a security officer and a drum line coach for 35 years. Kathy Vara reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

