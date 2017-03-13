Scenes From a Sunny Day at the Rose B...

Scenes From a Sunny Day at the Rose Bowl Flea Market

For more than 45 years, every second Sunday of the month, R.G. Canning's Rose Bowl Flea Market has taken over the famed Pasadena stadium and a great percentage of its parking lot. With more than 2,500 vendors, it's one of the largest flea markets in the country, with vendors selling everything from succulents to vintage clothes to that glorious new mop you've been in the market for.

