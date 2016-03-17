Regional anti-pollution agency says rainstorms cut down on a winter smoga this year
A view of Glendale Thursday, March 17, 2016. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a decision on Tuesday partially disapproving the South Coast Air Quality Management District's plan to cut down on winter smog, namely the presence of PM2.5 or tiny soot particles in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|16 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|4 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|14
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|KarenRay
|119
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Tue
|BeenThereLostEver...
|39
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,756
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Escaped
|304
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC