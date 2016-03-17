Regional anti-pollution agency says r...

Regional anti-pollution agency says rainstorms cut down on a winter smoga this year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A view of Glendale Thursday, March 17, 2016. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a decision on Tuesday partially disapproving the South Coast Air Quality Management District's plan to cut down on winter smog, namely the presence of PM2.5 or tiny soot particles in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 16 min Anonymous 1
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 1 hr MAGA2016 59
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 4 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 14
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 4 hr KarenRay 119
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Tue BeenThereLostEver... 39
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 26 OrderPhartse 32,756
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb 25 Escaped 304
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC