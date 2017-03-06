Redlands film festival features inter...

Redlands film festival features internationally celebrated cinema

REDLANDS >> The Redlands Art Association and Krikorian Redlands Cinema 14 will present the 18th Redlands cinema classic film series featuring four critically acclaimed selections. Film series coordinator and RAA volunteer Annette Weis reviewed more than 40 foreign and independent films before selecting the spring series' films.

