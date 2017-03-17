Rachel Barton Pine on making music personal, her comeback and the advice she got from Itzhak Perlman
Violinst Rachel Barton Pine has been appearing more frequently on the West Coast, and for fans of fine string playing, that's good news. Last month, with her sweet-sounding viola d'amore in tow, she led the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra downtown in an all-Baroque program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|9 min
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Now_What-
|20,911
|Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad...
|3 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Baldwin Park approves employment contract for n...
|5 hr
|Watch Out
|1
|Lonely milfs looking for private
|8 hr
|bob
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Next pharts
|32,793
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4,524
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC