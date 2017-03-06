Paseo Colorado gets a new name, will ...

Paseo Colorado gets a new name, will add two restaurants, hotel

11 hrs ago

Paseo Colorado is rebranding itself as The Paseo. The retail center will be adding an H&M to the mix as well as two restaurants, and construction has also started on a Hyatt Place Hotel.

