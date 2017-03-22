Pasadena Police Calling for Witnesses in Gang Murder
Pasadena police this week urged witnesses to contact them if they have information that could solve a double homicide in January. The crime occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, when officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of West Claremont Street, the Pasadena Police Department reported.
