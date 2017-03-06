Pasadena man arrested after leading Irwindale police on pursuit in stolen truck

IRWINDALE >> A Pasadena man who lead Irwindale police on a two-mile chase in a stolen pick-up truck was arrested after crashing the vehicle into a traffic message board Saturday. At about 10:42 p.m., an Irwindale police officer observed a suspicious white Nissan Titan pick-up truck parked in a lot behind a business complex in the 5100 block of Azusa Canyon Road, according to an Irwindale Police Department statement.

