New Silicon Valley festival mixes music, comedy, comic books

Television host Chris Hardwick takes part in a panel discussion of the BBC America's new talk show "The Nerdist" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas If the answer is yes to any of those and, especially, to all three of those questions then you'll probably want to know about the ID10T Music Festival and Comic Conival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.