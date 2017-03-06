New Silicon Valley festival mixes music, comedy, comic books
Television host Chris Hardwick takes part in a panel discussion of the BBC America's new talk show "The Nerdist" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas If the answer is yes to any of those and, especially, to all three of those questions then you'll probably want to know about the ID10T Music Festival and Comic Conival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gudbye to costco
|2 hr
|montebello dork
|19
|California Seccession Movement
|3 hr
|actorvet
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|5 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|7 hr
|Alex
|19
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Pedro
|197
|$4 Million Gift for Minasian
|7 hr
|Thoroughly Disgus...
|21
|HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi...
|8 hr
|Gerald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC