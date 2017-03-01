Nation-Now 12 mins ago 9:29 a.m.After...

Nation-Now 12 mins ago 9:29 a.m.After 2016 scandal, Wells Fargo axes bonuses for top execs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KIII

File photo taken in 2016 shows a Wells Fargo sign in front of one of the bank's branches in Pasadena, California. Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan and seven other top executives won't receive cash bonuses for 2016, the bank said Wednesday in what it called a move to reinforce corporate accountability following a scandal involving millions of unauthorized accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Tue BeenThereLostEver... 39
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 26 OrderPhartse 32,758
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb 25 Escaped 304
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC