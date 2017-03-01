Nation-Now 12 mins ago 9:29 a.m.After 2016 scandal, Wells Fargo axes bonuses for top execs
File photo taken in 2016 shows a Wells Fargo sign in front of one of the bank's branches in Pasadena, California. Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan and seven other top executives won't receive cash bonuses for 2016, the bank said Wednesday in what it called a move to reinforce corporate accountability following a scandal involving millions of unauthorized accounts.
