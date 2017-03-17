NASA's Aqua Satellite discovers Ammon...

NASA's Aqua Satellite discovers Ammonia Hotspots around the World

The first global, long-term satellite study of airborne ammonia gas has revealed "hotspots" of the pollutant over four of the world's most productive agricultural regions. The results of the study, conducted using data from NASA's Atmospheric Infrared Sounder instrument on NASA's Aqua satellite, could inform the development of strategies to control pollution from ammonia and ammonia byproducts in Earth's agricultural areas.

