NASA prepares 'futuristic' clock for space
In a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system, NASA said it is set to send its next-generation atomic clock to space in late 2017. WASHINGTON: In a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system , NASA said it is set to send its next-generation atomic clock to space in late 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Sport phartz
|32,812
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|8 min
|spytheweb
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|8 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|3,236
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Bob Masters
|392
|Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Dog
|34
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC