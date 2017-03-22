NASA prepares 'futuristic' clock for ...

NASA prepares 'futuristic' clock for space

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

In a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system, NASA said it is set to send its next-generation atomic clock to space in late 2017. WASHINGTON: In a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system , NASA said it is set to send its next-generation atomic clock to space in late 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 min Sport phartz 32,812
News ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho... 8 min spytheweb 6
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 3,236
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) 22 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
News Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10) Tue Dog 34
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 18 Assaultin Koochies 206
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 22 at 3:00PM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC