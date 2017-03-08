NASA just captured a stunning sight n...

NASA just captured a stunning sight near Saturn

23 hrs ago

Scientists have just used NASA's Cassini spacecraft to take pictures of what everyone is calling "space ravioli": Saturn's moon Pan. The images were taken on March 7 during a flyby when it came with 15,268 miles of the moon, which is a mere 22 miles wide and is one of Saturn's smallest moons.

Pasadena, CA

