NASA has found a moon robot that's been missing for nearly 8 years
NASA has managed to find a lost Indian spacecraft in orbit around the Moon using a novel technique that could be used to track spacecraft in the future. Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, used NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex - also in California - to send a beam of microwaves to the Moon.
