NASA finds lunar spacecraft that vanished 8 years ago
Nearly a decade later, NASA has located two unmanned spacecraft orbiting the moon, including India's Chandrayaan-1, which went quiet in 2009. Scientists used a new ground radar to locate the spacecraft - one active and one dormant - orbiting the moon, NASA said Thursday.
