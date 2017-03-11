NASA finds lunar spacecraft that vani...

NASA finds lunar spacecraft that vanished 8 years ago

21 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Nearly a decade later, NASA has located two unmanned spacecraft orbiting the moon, including India's Chandrayaan-1, which went quiet in 2009. Scientists used a new ground radar to locate the spacecraft - one active and one dormant - orbiting the moon, NASA said Thursday.

