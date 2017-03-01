Meet the artist: Terry Sonntag

Meet the artist: Terry Sonntag

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

The 33rd annual Spring Art Show opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. April 8, at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs. Five of the participating artists have donated art that will be raffled at the opening reception the day of the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,867
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr TallPhartz 32,764
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 4 hr Haebdiydldfslkjo 5
$4 Million Gift for Minasian 5 hr Wonder Why 20
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 28 BeenThereLostEver... 39
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb 25 Escaped 304
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC