Meet Michelle Richardson Bailey, Pasa...

Meet Michelle Richardson Bailey, Pasadena Unifieda s newest board member

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> Michelle Richardson Bailey was a third-grade student when the Pasadena Unified School District faced a historic order to desegregate in 1970. That year, the order moved Bailey, along with many of the district's other African-American students, from Washington Elementary School in north Pasadena over to Don Benito Elementary School on the eastern edge of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10) 37 min Dog 34
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) 2 hr Carlos Vera 7
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr When Pharts 32,807
News ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho... Mon spud 5
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 18 Assaultin Koochies 206
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC