Meet Michelle Richardson Bailey, Pasadena Unifieda s newest board member
PASADENA >> Michelle Richardson Bailey was a third-grade student when the Pasadena Unified School District faced a historic order to desegregate in 1970. That year, the order moved Bailey, along with many of the district's other African-American students, from Washington Elementary School in north Pasadena over to Don Benito Elementary School on the eastern edge of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10)
|37 min
|Dog
|34
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Carlos Vera
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|When Pharts
|32,807
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|Mon
|spud
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|Mar 11
|girls gone wild porn
|40
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC