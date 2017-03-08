Mark Halperin and John Heilemann are writing a book about the 2016 election
After chronicling President Obama's 2008 electoral upset in "Game Change" and his 2012 re-election bid in "Double Down," the most famous political scribes in America are collaborating on a Read More Executive producers Mark Halperin, from left, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon participate in the "The Circus" panel at the Showtime 2016 Winter TCA on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. After chronicling President Obama's 2008 electoral upset in "Game Change" and his 2012 re-election bid in "Double Down," the most famous political scribes in America are collaborating on a new book about the 2016 election.
