Man robbed while walking home in Pasadena
Pasadena police Lt. Mark Goodman said the robbery unfolded about 2 a.m. as the victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking at Raymond Avenue and Villa Street .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie Vasquez take a hint
|4 hr
|Telling it like i...
|5
|the bridge is over musd
|4 hr
|lighterthanyou
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|California wants to secede from the US
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|2
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|3
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|10 hr
|Star
|10
|Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L...
|12 hr
|Kelly Hawkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC