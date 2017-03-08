Man on bicycle sought in Pasadena sta...

Man on bicycle sought in Pasadena stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> Police are seeking an attacker who repeatedly stabbed a homeless man under a freeway overpass in Pasadena before fleeing on a bicycle late Wednesday, officials said. The stabbing took place about 9:25 p.m. along Rosemead Blvd. at the 210 Freeway , according to Pasadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 15 min hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 33 min Joey 8
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 9 hr tellinitlikeitis 130
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Pedro 197
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 6 Sure Phart 32,770
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 28 BeenThereLostEver... 39
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC