Man fires shots in parking lot of Temple City Sheriffa s Station, pronounced dead at the scene
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Depatrment Special Enforcement Bureau Special Weapons Team respond after a man fires shots in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Temple City Station in Temple City, CA., Monday, March 20, 2017. TEMPLE CITY >> A man who went to the Sheriff's Temple City Sation to register as a sex offender later fired shots early this morning in the stations' parking lot, authorities said.
