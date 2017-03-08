Long Lost Indian Moon Probe Found by ...

Long Lost Indian Moon Probe Found by Earth-Based Radar

Powerful radar beamed from Earth has found a tiny Indian moon probe that last contacted its handlers more than seven years ago. Scientists used the radar to spot India's 5-foot-wide Chandrayaan-1 lunar orbiter , which studied the moon from October 2008 through August 2009.

