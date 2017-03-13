LADWPa s Power Plant 1, which energiz...

LADWPa s Power Plant 1, which energized growth for Los Angeles, turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Over a century ago, Los Angeles opened the floodgates on an engineering feat that ferried Sierra water along a 233-mile aqueduct to the San Fernando Valley. To be a great city, however, L.A. would need more juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 55 min Solarman 3
How to Make Alkaline Water 55 min Star 10
Rosie Vasquez take a hint 2 hr Senior that Remem... 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr arturo 20,919
Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L... 3 hr Kelly Hawkins 2
California wants to secede from the US 4 hr actorvet 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 hr Well Well 4,526
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC