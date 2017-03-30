Labor unions go against 710 tunnel-ki...

Labor unions go against 710 tunnel-killing bill

13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

When Assemblyman Chris Holden introduced a bill in February that would kill the option of drilling a tunnel to close the 710 Freeway gap, he angered several local politicians in cities generally seen as favoring the tunnel over any other option. A total of 16 unions - from sheet metal workers to operating engineers - are lining up against the bill, which would prevent Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority or Metro from building the tunnel to close the 6.2 mile gap in the freeway between Alhambra and Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

