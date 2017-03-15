la Opera Presents Noah's Flood, 5/6

LA Opera professional artists will once again collaborate with nearly 500 amateur members of the Los Angeles musical community to present two performances of Benjamin Britten 's Noah's Flood this spring at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Conducted by LA Opera Music Director James Conlon , the performances will take place at 4pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, May 6. The Cathedral is located at 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles CA 90012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.