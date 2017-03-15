la Opera Presents Noah's Flood, 5/6

la Opera Presents Noah's Flood, 5/6

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

LA Opera professional artists will once again collaborate with nearly 500 amateur members of the Los Angeles musical community to present two performances of Benjamin Britten 's Noah's Flood this spring at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Conducted by LA Opera Music Director James Conlon , the performances will take place at 4pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, May 6. The Cathedral is located at 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles CA 90012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) 45 min Hisbabygirl 51
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. 1 hr Markky 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 2 hr Ace Kings 203
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr WPWW 20,911
How to Make Alkaline Water 8 hr Star 5
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue HimPhartt 32,783
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC