La La Land's Iconic Angels Flight Railway Will Soon Be...

The historic railroad's antique wooden cars featured in Oscar-winning Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling movie should be back in service by Labor Day "La La Land" fans will soon be able to once again ride the iconic Angels Flight Railway that was featured in the Oscar-winning musical. The historic railway, which connects Bunker Hill to downtown Los Angeles, will reopen operation later this year, officials announced Wednesday, according to the Associated Press .

