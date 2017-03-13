LA County coroner identifies man shot...

LA County coroner identifies man shot to death in Pasadena

Ed Winter, a spokesman for coroner, said the man killed in the shooting was Russell Orlando Baldwin, 44. His city of residence was not known. Baldwin was found lying in the street, wounded by gunfire in the 100 block of West Montana Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

