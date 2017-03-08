There are on the MyHighPlains.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:

NASA on Thursday released pictures of Pan, one of Saturn's many moons, and its distinctive shape is drawing comparisons to flying saucers and stuffed pasta. The images of the moon come courtesy of NASA's Cassini spacecraft, and reveal the UFO-like form of the tiny satellite, which has an average radius of just 8.8 miles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.