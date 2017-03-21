Inside the Bonkers Bunny Museum's New Space in Altadena
Since it opened to the public in Pasadena in 1998, the Bunny Museum's collection of rabbit-related objects has swelled to 33,000. To give everyone a little more space to breathe, married proprietors Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski recently relocated their record-breaking rabbit hoard to a brand new space in Altadena.
