Infiniti names former BMW exec Habib ...

Infiniti names former BMW exec Habib as new design chief

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Infiniti, Nissan Motor's premium brand, named Karim Habib, former global design chief for BMW , as the brand's new chief designer, effective July 1. Habib will replace Alfonso Albaisa, who will be promoted to lead Nissan's global design. Habib will report to Albaisa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 54 min Anonymous 32,782
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 2 hr Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) 2 hr Hillary Vomit 35
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Hillary Vomit 4,518
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Henry Francisco 20,900
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mon tellinitlileitis 201
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC