Infiniti names former BMW exec Habib as new design chief
Infiniti, Nissan Motor's premium brand, named Karim Habib, former global design chief for BMW , as the brand's new chief designer, effective July 1. Habib will replace Alfonso Albaisa, who will be promoted to lead Nissan's global design. Habib will report to Albaisa.
